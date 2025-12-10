There’s something really special about watching someone discover the joy of skiing for the first time, especially when that moment comes with a little extra support. Are you willing to help make this magic happen?

That’s exactly what happens every winter at McCauley Mountain in Old Forge, where the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) hosts its Camp Abilities ski day. And this year, they’re looking for volunteers who are ready to spend a day on the slopes helping campers gain confidence, independence, and a whole lot of smiles.

What Is Camp Abilities at McCauley Mountain?

The event takes place Sunday, January 18th from 9AM to 4PM, and if you’re an intermediate skier or better, CABVI would love to have you. Volunteers are paired with visually impaired campers for the entire day, offering one-on-one guidance both in the lodge and out on the snow. It’s hands-on, meaningful work, and also a genuinely fun way to spend a winter day in the Adirondacks.

What Volunteers Do Throughout the Ski Day

Volunteers need to be comfortable skiing backwards while helping support the weight of a camper, a technique that allows participants to feel safe, stable, and encouraged. Throughout the day, you’ll help with everything from equipment rentals and lodge setup to lunch service between noon and 1PM. Once you hit the slopes, you’ll work with campers on the tow rope hill, ski alongside them, and sometimes ski out ahead to help them grow more confident navigating the mountain on their own.

How to Sign Up for CABVI’s Ski Program

For many volunteers, the most rewarding part is seeing the shift in campers as the day goes on. What starts as uncertainty can turn into excitement and pride, and volunteers get a front-row seat to those moments. If you’re interested in signing up, CABVI makes it simple. Just reach out to Dylan Drexler at dyland@cabvi.org to get involved or ask any questions.

