The End of an Era? 102-Year-Old New York Business Faces Uncertain Future

For over a century, a small but beloved New York business has been quietly weaving itself into the fabric of the community—one customer, one season, one memory at a time. Now, after years of tradition, its future hangs in the balance.

Since 1923 Bye's Popcorn, a little roadside stand in Olcott, New York served up sweet, sticky caramel corn and perfectly popped popcorn that drew in generations of loyal fans.

But now, the kettles are cold, the windows are shuttered, and a beloved local tradition is on pause—waiting for someone to bring it back to life.

READ MORE: Beloved CNY Restaurant Bids Farewell After Years of Serving the Community

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Closed Since July

The last kernels popped back in July, and the stand has been closed ever since.

It shut down after the passing of longtime owner Patricia Drewes a year and a half ago. Her daughter, Trisha, gave it a go and reopened for a bit, but the stand closed again this past summer.

READ MORE: Beloved Restaurant Makes a Comeback in CNY After 7-Year Hiatus

Now, Bye’s is looking for someone new to carry the torch—or, well, the popcorn scoop.

It’s not just about buying a business—it’s stepping into a story that’s been popping for 102 years. The stand, the house, and the property are all part of the package, but what really comes with it is the chance to bring back a beloved tradition that’s been part of the community for generations.

Who’s ready to keep the kernels coming?

READ MORE: Favorite Food Truck Moves To New Location With New Owners At The Wheel

Trisha says she'll even share the secret recipe and help train the new owners.

"Bryce and I sincerely thank all of the loyal customers that have supported us and this special 102-year-old business. My mother, Patricia's, wish was for this business to continue and prosper for the community. We welcome the new owner and offer them support. Let's keep them poppin'."

Get our free mobile app