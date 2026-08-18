Let the Butter Sculpting Begin!

You know it's almost New York State Fair time when 800 pounds of butter show up in Syracuse.

The butter has officially arrived at the Fairgrounds, which means one of the Fair's most unusual traditions is underway. Sculptors are now hard at work inside the refrigerated Dairy Products Building, turning 800 pounds of butter into the 58th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture..

And, as usual, we're going to have to wait to find out exactly what they're creating.

The finished sculpture will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 25, one day before the Fair officially opens. Until then, the design remains a secret.

American Dairy Association North East American Dairy Association North East

The Same Sculptors Are Back Again

Jim Victor and Marie Pelton are back for their 24th consecutive butter sculpture. The pair have been responsible for some pretty incredible creations over the years, carefully carving the massive block of butter into a detailed work of art.

The whole process takes about 11 days inside the refrigerated studio.

American Dairy Association North East American Dairy Association North East

Decades Long Tradition

The Butter Sculpture has been a New York State Fair tradition since 1969, when William Clements created a cow jumping over the moon. Over the decades, the sculptures have featured everything from dairy farmers and athletes to pop culture and patriotic themes.

Victor and Pelton have been creating the sculpture since 2003.

Take a look back at the sculptures from years past.

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

It's Not Butter You'd Want on Your Toast

Before you start wondering how 800 pounds of butter can possibly be used for anything other than sculpture, there's an important detail: this isn't butter you'd find sitting on a grocery store shelf.

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The butter comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia and is out of specification for retail sale for a variety of reasons. Instead of going to waste, American Dairy Association North East works with the sculptors to turn it into something people actually look forward to seeing every year.

And the story doesn't end when the Fair is over.

American Dairy Association North East American Dairy Association North East

What Happens to the Butter After the Fair?

After spending 13 days on display at the Fair, the sculpture heads back to Western New York. That's where Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion gets involved.

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For more than a decade, Noblehurst Farms has been giving the butter a second life by recycling it into renewable energy, enough to power one house for about three days.

Credit - American Dairy Association North East Credit - American Dairy Association North East

We'll Find Out What This Year's Butter Becomes Soon

For now, the butter is safely tucked away in its refrigerated studio while Victor and Pelton work their magic.

We'll find out exactly what they've created when the 58th Annual Butter Sculpture is unveiled Tuesday, August 25. It will remain on display inside the Dairy Products Building throughout the New York State Fair.

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So if you're heading to the Fair this year, make sure you stop by and see it. After all, it's not every day you get to look at 800 pounds of butter and call it art.