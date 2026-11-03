A scary situation unfolded in Central New York after an elementary school student was dragged by a school bus. Thankfully, the child was not seriously hurt.

Backpack Caught in Bus Door

According to Clinton Central School Superintendent Christopher Clancy, the student's backpack became caught in the bus door on Monday afternoon. The driver pulled away, "dragging the student for a short distance" before realizing what had happened and stopped.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to investigate.

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In a message to parents, Clancy said the district is taking the incident seriously.

The driver will no longer be transporting students, according to WKTV. The school support team will also be available to provide counseling to anyone who needs it.

Unfortunately, This Has Happened Before

As frightening as this incident is, it's not the first time something like this has happened in Central New York.

In September, a 4-year-old girl in the Cato-Meridian School District was dragged approximately 15 feet after her backpack became caught in the bus doors as she was getting off. Thankfully, she wasn't physically injured either.

READ MORE: 4-Year-Old Dragged by Central New York School Bus After Backpack Gets Stuck

It's a reminder of how quickly something can go wrong during a routine school bus stop and how important it is to make sure every student is safely clear before a bus pulls away.