What began as a tragic car crash in Oswego County turned into an extraordinary story of bravery and community.

A vehicle slammed into a tree and burst into flames on July 4. Oswego County Sheriff's deputies say the driver Gerald Burke was killed on impact.

His 8-year-old son was alive but trapped and unable to escape. That's when several neighbors rushed to the scene to help.

Heroes to the Rescue

Among the first to arrive was 80-year-old Ken Adkins, who heard the crash from his home nearby, according to Syracuse.com. Along with other quick-thinking neighbor Dave Goodwin, he raced to the scene and discovered the child stuck, still strapped in.

The doors were jammed, the heat was intensifying, and the flames were spreading fast. But these local heroes didn’t give up.

Using tools and sheer determination, they pried the door open and carefully cut the boy free from his seatbelt — all with only seconds to spare before the vehicle was completely engulfed.

Ordinary People Do Extraordinary Things

The boy was rushed to safety and is now recovering, thanks to the courage of the people who risked their own lives without a second thought.

Their selfless actions likely saved the child’s life, turning what could’ve been a complete tragedy into a story of hope, heroism, and human connection.

This rescue is a powerful reminder that in the face of danger, ordinary people can do truly extraordinary things.