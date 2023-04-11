DEC Makes Important Update to the Brush Burn Ban in New York

Here's what you need to know from the DEC about New York State's current brush burn ban.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding New Yorkers of the important brush burn ban in effect. Even though spring is here and the weather is beautiful, you still have to follow the rules set in place this time of year.

They've recently released an update on the areas most at risk/danger for wildfires.

The DEC is trying to avoid the awful wildfires from last year, of which spread over 280 acres of Minnewaska State Park. Though they were in the fall, a burn ban was still put into effect to prohibit the fires from spreading any further.

Why Have a Burn Ban?

As temperatures start to warm in the spring, leaves from the fall also begin to dry out. This makes for a perfect fire starter, which is then fueled by strong winds and the lack of other green vegetation.

The open burning of debris is actually the single-largest cause of wildfires in New York State.

Every year, DEC Forest Rangers put out dozens of wildfires across New York State. These fires spread quickly, some burning hundreds of acres of both farm land and forest life.

When Is It?

The NYS Spring Brush Burning Ban went into effect on March 16th and runs through May 14th. It's important to remember the ban, since even a small campfire on your back lawn is against the rules.

If you're looking for what types of fires are excluded from the ban, or information on fire safety and prevention, you can visit the DEC's website.

