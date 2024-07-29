Furious New York Mother Finds Blood in Daughter’s Fast Food

A New York mother is furious after her daughter's fast food came with more than just a side of fries.

Tiffany Lynn stopped at a Burger King in Western New York for lunch. After handing her 4-year-old daughter the bag, she heard her say from the backseat. “Mommy there’s ketchup and I didn’t want ketchup.”

When Tiffany took back the bag to take a look, ketchup wasn't what she saw. It was blood. "There’s blood all over her food and inside the bag."

Refund Offered

Tiffany called Burger King and says the manager told her an employee had cut his hand and if she returned they'd give her a refund.

Tiffany has contacted the local health department and a report was filed but she says there's not much more they can do. What Tiffany can do is make everyone aware of what happened.

"It was lunchtime and there was a lot people in the drive thru. This is a serious issue."

Her video on TikTok has over 6 million views.

Medical Expenses & Emotional Distress

Tiffany says her daughter will need to have her blood tested every month for the next year. The Burger King corporate office has offered to pay for all of the medical expenses but the emotional distress is a big thing too. "She's refusing to eat because she thinks there's blood in her food."

Burger King released a statement expressing their concern.

“We were deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident. We closed the restaurant to retrain all the team members and hired an external company to complete a deep cleaning."

