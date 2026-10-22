Another Dining Option Has Arrived at Destiny USA

If you love a good buffet, and who doesn't- you have a new option the next time you're heading to Destiny USA in Syracuse.

Charcoal Grill & Modern Buffet is now open, bringing an all-you-can-eat dining experience to the mall's Canyon area.

And we're not talking about just one type of food. The new restaurant offers a mix of grilled meats, seafood, international dishes, sushi, and classic American favorites. So if your family can never agree on what to eat, this might be one way to keep everybody happy.

“The wait is finally over – we’re so excited to welcome Charcoal Grill & Modern Buffet to Destiny USA’s dining lineup,” said Samantha Marshall, Marketing Director at Destiny USA.

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Where to Find It

Charcoal Grill & Modern Buffet is located on Level 1 in the Canyon area of Destiny USA, next to Dick's Sporting Goods.

And if the buffet isn't enough to get you to Destiny USA, there's something else new at the mall. Toys “R” Us opened a store just in time for the holiday shopping season.

READ MORE: Toys “R” Us Makes Official Return With Location At Destiny USA

READ MORE: Outback Steakhouse in Clay to Become Rise N Shine Diner

So whether you're planning a day of shopping, meeting up with friends, or just showing up hungry, there's another dining option to add to the list. And if you're someone who likes to sample a little bit of everything, an all-you-can-eat buffet could be right up your alley.