Some list recently named one town in New York one of the 30 saddest cities in America, but honestly, we have to push back on this one.

Buffalo is being singled out, and sure, the city has faced challenges — manufacturing jobs disappeared, and the economy has shifted since the 1980s. But to reduce this city to a “sad” label? That feels like someone looked at a spreadsheet, clicked a few stats, and never actually visited.

City of Pride

Buffalo is anything but sad. It’s a city of grit, pride, and community spirit. Just watch the streets during a Bills game and you’ll see what I mean. Fans in the Bills Mafia stick together through every win, loss, and snowstorm.

People rally around one another, shovel each other out after feet of lake-effect snow, and make sure no neighbor is left behind during the brutal winters. That’s resilience, not sadness.

Food, Arts & Culture

Then there’s the food — a major source of joy for anyone who calls Buffalo home. From original Buffalo wings (just called “wings” there) to sponge candy, beef on weck, and a vibrant local craft beer scene, the city knows how to celebrate.

Add in a growing arts scene, thriving waterfront along Lake Erie, and countless local festivals, and it’s clear Buffalo is alive with energy and culture.

Bold, Resilient & Full of Life

Buffaloers are proud of their city, their teams, and their community. People there aren’t just surviving; they’re thriving in their own way.

Calling Buffalo one of the “saddest” cities is a huge oversimplification — maybe even a little offensive.

This city isn’t down; it’s bold, resilient, and full of life. Buffalo isn’t sad. It’s strong, spirited, and undeniably alive.

