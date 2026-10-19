Tis the season for sweets and good eats. Let's face it, we have all seen recopies online that we try to recreate all the time. Chances are you've heard of a New York dessert creator who's now getting even more famous.
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Meet the Baker
Courtney is the creative force behind Cake Me Home Tonight, a popular dessert blog and social media brand.
Known for her vibrant, retro 1980s aesthetic, she blends approachable recipe tutorials with a heavy dose of neon nostalgia.
Her growing online community spans Facebook, Instagram, and her dedicated website, where she shares creative treats and step-by-step baking guides.
She also published a cookbook titled Girls Just Wanna Bake Cupcakes.
Stepping Into the Spotlight
The popular baking creator is taking her skills to television as an official contestant on season two of Next Level Baker.
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Fans can watch her compete in the high-stakes, multi-story kitchen environment famously spearheaded by culinary icon Gordon Ramsay.
The upcoming season promises intense culinary challenges that test contestants on speed, flavor, and precision under pressure.
Retro Sweetness
Courtney's transition from digital content creator to national television competitor marks a major milestone for her brand.
Known for bringing fun back into the kitchen, she is ready to showcase her signature style on a massive stage.
Viewers and loyal followers alike are eager to see how her tested recipes and playful personality translate to the fierce reality television kitchen.
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Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams