Something very unexpected went down at the Buffalo airport — and let’s just say, this arrival wasn’t part of the flight plan.

It happened just before 1 AM on Monday, July 28 and thanks to traveler Tom Eric, there’s video proof.

He posted the wild clip with a caption that pretty much says it all: “Well, we landed back at Buffalo, and in the process of getting off the plane, definitely were not disappointed. Go figure. Watch the whole video — truly amazing."

In the now-viral footage, 29-year-old Kevin Sinning is seen riding a stolen airport cart down a moving walkway like it’s a Disney ride gone wrong. Except this wasn’t funny for airport staff — the cart caused serious damage to both the glass sides of the walkway and the cart itself.

Whole List of Charges

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA), police were called and arrested Sinning at the end of the walkway.

Officers told WKBW , the man was clearly intoxicated when they arrived.

As for charges? There’s a whole list. Sinning is now facing:

Criminal Mischief

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Criminal Nuisance

Grand Larceny

No word yet on what led up to the joyride, but the whole situation has people shaking their heads — and maybe keeping their phones ready next time they land in Buffalo, just in case the airport turns into a scene from Jackass.

One thing’s for sure: it was a landing Tom Eric and everyone else at the airport won’t forget anytime soon.