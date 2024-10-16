Massive Listeria Tainted Meat Recall Just Got Bigger in New York

That massive meat and poultry recall over listeria concerns just got bigger.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) expanded the recall to include more products and locations.

Nearly 1.8 million pounds more of product are being recalled, increasing the weight from 9,986,245 to 11,765,285 pounds. Some of the possibly tainted food was also distributed to schools.

meal kits recall for listeria Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

Listeria Side Effects

Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for pregnant women, senior citizens, or anyone with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks.

If anyone experiences the following symptoms they are asked to call their healthcare provider right away:

Fever

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.

Credit - Wavebreakmedia Ltd/Think Stock Credit - Wavebreakmedia Ltd/Think Stock loading...

Latest Chicken Recall

The latest recall comes from BrucePac, an Oklahoma company that may have distributed listeria contaminated chicken.

A routine test confirmed Listeria contamination with BrucePac RTE chicken as the source .

Reser’s Fine Foods meal kits include the possibly tainted chicken and you're advised to throw it out or take it back for a refund.

The kits include everything from enchiladas, quesadillas, tacos, and burritos, to pasta and salads that are sold at stores like Walmart, Aldi, Target and more.

The USDA has provided a lengthy list of all the recalled food labels.

Get our free mobile app