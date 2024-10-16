Massive Listeria Tainted Meat Recall Just Got Bigger in New York
That massive meat and poultry recall over listeria concerns just got bigger.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) expanded the recall to include more products and locations.
Nearly 1.8 million pounds more of product are being recalled, increasing the weight from 9,986,245 to 11,765,285 pounds. Some of the possibly tainted food was also distributed to schools.
READ MORE: Meat & Poultry Recall for Listeria Concerns
Listeria Side Effects
Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for pregnant women, senior citizens, or anyone with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks.
If anyone experiences the following symptoms they are asked to call their healthcare provider right away:
Fever
Muscle aches
Tiredness
Headache
Stiff neck
Confusion
Loss of balance
Seizures
Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.
READ MORE: Boar's Head Deli Meats Recalled
Latest Chicken Recall
The latest recall comes from BrucePac, an Oklahoma company that may have distributed listeria contaminated chicken.
A routine test confirmed Listeria contamination with BrucePac RTE chicken as the source .
READ MORE: Massive Apple Juice Recall
Reser’s Fine Foods meal kits include the possibly tainted chicken and you're advised to throw it out or take it back for a refund.
The kits include everything from enchiladas, quesadillas, tacos, and burritos, to pasta and salads that are sold at stores like Walmart, Aldi, Target and more.
The USDA has provided a lengthy list of all the recalled food labels.
Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe
Gallery Credit: Renee Raven