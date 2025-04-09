New BBQ Joint Set to Open in Central New York

Big things are cooking in Central New York — and the secret is finally out! A new BBQ joint is opening up.

Brown Brothers BBQ has officially secured a brick-and-mortar location right in the heart of Canastota.

After years of serving up mouthwatering slow-smoked favorites from their food truck and catering services, owner Russ Brown and his team are getting ready to fire up the smoker in their very own restaurant.

Secret is Out

Known for their fall-off-the-bone ribs, tender brisket, and pulled pork piled high, Brown Brothers BBQ has built a loyal following across Central New York. Their signature homemade sauces and fresh, locally sourced ingredients have made them a go-to for BBQ lovers from near and far.

Russ Brown, a seasoned pitmaster with a passion for authentic BBQ, says none of this would be possible without the incredible support from the Canastota community and beyond. “We’ve been keeping this a secret for a while,” Brown says. “But we’re beyond excited to finally share the news.”

Renovations Underway

Renovations are underway at the old Top Deli and Market located at 214 S Peterboro Street.

The team is working hard to prepare for the grand opening, and one thing is certain — the smell of smoked meats and BBQ goodness will soon be filling the streets of Canastota.

Get Ready to Grab a Plate

Stay tuned for opening details — and get ready to grab a plate. Brown Brothers BBQ is here to stay.

