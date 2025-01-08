Brookfield Speedway Announces Summer Modified For New York

Brookfield Speedway here in Central New York will be hosting the Modifieds for 2025.

The Modifieds will take place on Sunday, August 24th. So mark your calendars and get ready for summer vacation. This will be a one-of-a-kind, unique event:

The Modifieds in Madison County winner receives the first Golden Beaver trophy. Track widening and additional clay work will continue through this first-time spectacular. This event will be open to all Modified engine combinations. Keep posted for purse information and other specifics, but for now save the date!"

You can follow their Facebook page for more info.

Don't Miss The Fast Cars And Freedom Season Opener

Brookfield Speedway Brookfield Speedway loading...

The Fast Cars And Freedom Season Opener will take place on May 25th. Here's what you can look forward too:

- Short Track Super Series Sportsman Madsen Overhead Doors, Inc. North Region - $1,500 to win

- Hustle The Highway 600 Series - first appearance!

- Pro Stocks

- Four Cylinders

- Slingshots

- 50-lap Enduro (same rules package as Utica-Rome Speedway Jan. 1 event)

(Rain Date Monday May 26th)

You can find out more online here.

More About Brookfield Speedway

Brookfield Speedway in Brookfield, New York has a history that includes being closed for a time and being revived by a group of volunteers and the Madison County Fair Board. The Madison County Fair Board and volunteers worked to revive the track. Brookfield Speedway is located at 1968 Fairground Road, Brookfield, NY 13314. A tentative schedule for 2025 includes one race per month from May to October.

Previous STSS winners include Blaine Klinger won the STSS event in 2023 and Michael Ballestero won in 2024.

