How One Bridal Shower Turned Into Donations For Pets In Central New York

Instead of unpacking 6 gravy boats from a bridal shower, one Central New York couple turned their special occasion into a fundraiser for local pets.

Running a humane society comes with significant costs. Think about it- the shelter is providing food, medical care, shelter maintenance, and staff salaries. Veterinary expenses alone can be overwhelming, covering spaying and neutering, vaccinations, emergency treatments, and ongoing care for sick or injured animals. Additional costs you might not have remotely thought about include utilities, cleaning supplies, and simple things like that. Since adoption fees rarely cover the full cost of care, humane societies rely heavily on donations from the community to keep their doors open.

Herkimer County Humane Society Herkimer County Humane Society loading...

The Herkimer County Humane Society posted a photo on their Facebook page of the future Mrs. Caitlin DiPierro. She held her bridal shower and requested donations to Herkimer County Humane Society in lieu of gifts for the bride and groom, Jordan.

Caitlin & Jordan’s explanation for this decision was that they adopted their furry child Winston from us 5 years ago and this memory held a special place in their hearts. We are so grateful that we were able to have a place in this beautiful memory and that their selflessness will keep giving as all their gifts will be used by our residents along with $1,300!"

Absolutely amazing job! Fans on Facebook loved the gesture too:

Kathryn Emily: "Such a selfless and heartfelt gesture! Wishing them many years of love and happiness."

Eva Fietkiewicz: "Thank you, Caitlin and Jordan for being so thoughtful! You are definitely a credit to your families for raising you to be giving young people. Wishing you a beautiful, loving life together and your fur baby! Keep up the good work!"

You can make a donation online to the shelter here.

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams