Cheers! A New Dining Experience Coming to Central New York

Cheers! A new dining experience is coming to Central New York this summer. You just have to follow the yellow brick road to find it.

Yellow Brick Road Casino & Sports Book in Chittenango, has undergone several transformations since it opened in 2015.

In 2019 it was completely redesigned, inside and out. The gaming floor was expanded and the Wicked Good Pizza & Plates was added.

A new entertainment spot opened in 2020 offering luxury bowling, Topgolf, pool tables, shuffleboard, and sports betting stations.

Brickhouse Kitchen

This summer a new restaurant is being added. Brickhouse Kitchen is described as a trendy yet casual neighborhood gastropub offering upscale comfort food in a laid-back yet lively environment.

"Brickhouse Kitchen’s extensive menu will appeal to every palate with its blend of refined pub fare and signature entrees."

Unique Twists on Tavern Favorites

In addition to the traditional burgers and wings, unique twists on popular tavern favorites will be served up inside Brickhouse Kitchen.

Choose from Chili Con Carne Nachos, Reuben Egg Rolls or an Open Face Grilled NY Strip Steak Sandwich. Need something a little more? Entrees include Mustard Maple Salmon, Summer Ale and Lemon Marinated Pork Tenderloin.

The grand opening of the new Brickhouse Kitchen is scheduled for Saturday, July 20. But you can make reservations two weeks early on July 6 at OpenTable.