BREAKING: Barn Collapse in Boonville Traps 100 Cows

Credit - Think Stock/Canva

Emergency responders rushed to a farm after a barn housing more than 100 cows collapsed under the weight of heavy snow in Central New York.

It happened on State Route 12-D in the town of Leyden at the Jones family farm.

The sheer weight of all the snow over the past month and a half proved too much for the structure, causing it to buckle and cave in.

Crews are working to rescue the trapped animals.

This is a developing story; we will update you as soon as we know more.

