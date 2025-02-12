BREAKING: Barn Collapse in Boonville Traps 100 Cows
Emergency responders rushed to a farm after a barn housing more than 100 cows collapsed under the weight of heavy snow in Central New York.
It happened on State Route 12-D in the town of Leyden at the Jones family farm.
The sheer weight of all the snow over the past month and a half proved too much for the structure, causing it to buckle and cave in.
Crews are working to rescue the trapped animals.
This is a developing story; we will update you as soon as we know more.
