Breakfast Sandwiches Sold Across New York Have Been Recalled Nationwide

A major recall is underway for nearly half a million frozen breakfast sandwiches sold across New York and nationwide. Here's what we know:

These sandwiches have been recalled after it was discovered they contain an undeclared allergen. Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, has recalled approximately 489,887 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage and bacon breakfast sandwiches due to the presence of sesame, which was not listed on the packaging.

The frozen RTE sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich items were produced between April 1, 2023, and March 25, 2025, and have a 12-month shelf-life.

The recall affects two products under the "Lettieri’s Food to Go" brand: the Sausage, Egg & Cheese French Toast Breakfast Sandwich and the Bacon, Egg & Cheese French Toast Breakfast Sandwich.

8.35-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Sausage, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451. 7.3-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Bacon, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

The issue was discovered when the manufacturer informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that the French toast component of the sandwiches contained sesame flour. That was an ingredient not listed on the label. Sesame is a known allergen that can cause serious reactions in sensitive individuals.

As of now, no confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported. However, FSIS is urging consumers to check their freezers for the affected products and either discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 630-967-3600. For general food safety concerns, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available at 888-674-6854, or consumers can visit the FSIS website for more details.

