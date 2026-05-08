Another Free Show Just Dropped at The Great New York State Fair

The free concert lineup at The Great New York State Fair just keeps getting bigger.

The latest name added to the mix is country artist Braxton Keith, who’s set to take the stage on Friday, September 4 at 6 PM at Chevy Court.

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A Rising Country Voice with Real Storytelling

If you’re not familiar with Keith yet, you probably will be soon. He’s been making noise in the country scene thanks to that kind of soulful voice that cuts through and lyrics that actually feel like they came from somewhere real.

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He’s known for songs like “I Own This Bar,” “Cozy,” and “The Chair,” and fans are connecting with him fast.

Fair Director Julie LaFave says Keith brings “energy and authenticity” that make him a must-see.

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A Fair That’s Packed From Start to Finish

The Fair runs August 26 through Labor Day, September 7, and all concerts are included with admission. Tickets are $8 for adults, while kids under 12 and seniors 65+ get in free.

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This year’s Chevrolet Music Series is shaping up to be massive with 41 national acts. There will be shows daily at 1 PM and 6 PM at Chevy Court, plus nightly 8 PM concerts at Suburban Park.

There are even special 9 PM shows sprinkled in on select nights.

Check out the lineup....so far.