Sometimes, even the most beloved neighborhood spots have chapters that come to a close—but not without leaving a mark.

If you’ve ever spent an evening savoring a cozy meal in Camillus, New York there’s a good chance you’ve experienced the warm welcome and charm that’s made one local bistro a favorite since 2015.

It all started when Michele Roesch, inspired by her time studying abroad, fell in love with the ease and elegance of the French brasserie. She dreamed of bringing that same spirit home—where people could relax, connect, and enjoy European-inspired dishes made from scratch.

The Brasserie Closing

Teaming up with her mother, Nora, the duo turned that dream into reality with The Brasserie Bar & Bistro.

Known for its inviting vibe, house-made dishes, and friendly service, The Brasserie quickly became a cherished part of the Camillus dining scene.

But as much as they’ve loved running the restaurant, Michele and Nora have made the tough decision to shift their focus.

Focus on Tipperary Hill

Michele and Nora will now be channeling their energy into their other venture, the Emerald Cocktail Kitchen on Tipperary Hill in Syracuse.

“Keeping two places going is kind of difficult to juggle,” Michele told Syracuse.com.

With their lease at Township 5 expiring at the end of July, they’re preparing to close The Brasserie sometime this summer.

There’s no official final date yet so you’ve still got time to stop in and enjoy your favorites one more time.

