Mega Concert Coming to Utica, New York You Won’t Want to Miss

Want an early Christmas gift? A huge concert is coming to Central New York.

The Adirondack Bank Center in Utica may be home to the Utica Comets but its hosted a number of major events - The World Hockey Championships, WWE, bull riding, Harlem Globetrotters and concerts. Toby Keith, Alabama, and even Luke Bryan have performed at the venue.

Who's up next?

Brantley Gilbert Tattoos Tour

Brantley Gilbert is coming!

The Tattoos Tour will make a stop to Utica on Friday, April 25, 2025. Special guests Travis Denning and Payton Smith will be along for the ride.

Brantley Gilbert CNY Connection

Gilbert is no stranger to Central New York.

In 2017 he brought a little girl on stage to sing while at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona.

In 2015 he helped a couple get engaged backstage.

The guy sure knows how to help make memorable moments doesn't he?

Affordable Prices

Have a memorable moment of you own when Gilbert returns to Central New York in 2025. And it can be an affordable one too.

Ticket for the Tattoos Tour will start at just $25.

“My hope is that with tickets starting at $25, people can step away from everyday stresses and enjoy themselves—whether it’s making it a fun evening with the family or giving mom and dad the chance to hire a babysitter and have a night out just for them. Music has always been about bringing people together and offering a break from the grind, even if it’s just for a few hours.”

Tickets on Sale Dates

Tickets go on sale on Black Friday, November 29 at 10 AM at Empirestatetix.com.

If you have the Big Frog 104 app, you can buy tickets on Wednesday, November 27 with a special code we'll send out.

