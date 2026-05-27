Brandy Clark Brings Big Talent to Pride Day at The New York State Fair

The New York State Fair is turning up the star power this year for Pride Day.

Grammy, CMA, and Americana Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandy Clark is set to take the stage at Chevy Court on Friday, August 28, at 6 PM, bringing her signature storytelling, powerhouse songwriting, and no-nonsense country-Americana sound to the Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

A Songwriter’s Songwriter

Clark isn’t just a performer — she’s one of those rare artists behind some of the most recognizable songs in modern country and Americana music.

She’s won Best Americana Performance at the 66th GRAMMY Awards and took home Song of the Year at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards for “Dear Insecurity,” her collaboration with Brandi Carlile.

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Her songwriting credits read like a greatest hits list, including Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow,” and “A Beautiful Noise,” the Grammy-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys.

In 2026, The New York Times even named her one of “The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,” alongside legends like Dolly Parton, Paul Simon, Taylor Swift, and Stevie Wonder.

"Her talent is undeniable, and her music speaks to audiences across generations and genres," said Fair Director Julie LaFave.

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What to Know Before You Go

The New York State Fair runs August 26 through Labor Day, September 7. All concerts are included with admission — $8 for adults, with free entry for kids under 12 and seniors 65 and older.

41 national acts will perform at Chevy Court and Suburban Park this summer, with a little something for everyone.

Take a look at the lineup so far.