Central New York Bowling Alley Collapses Under Heavy Snow

Another Central New York business has collapsed under the weight of all the snow that fallen over the past several days.

Dozens of roofs have caved in all over Central New York. From barns to businesses, the buildings keep coming down.

Lucky Shots Bowling Alley Collapses

The latest is Lucky Shots bowling alley on Mill Street in the village of Camden.

It happened just after 6 AM on Wednesday, February 19. Luckily, everyone made it out safely from the apartments in the back of the building and the business wasn't open at the time.

First Responder Thanks

Thank you to all our first responders who are constantly being called out to all of these building collapses. Your hard work and dedication is greatly appreciated.

I'm sure you're all exhausted and just as tired of all this snow as the rest of us are.

To our Governor - where are you? WE NEED HELP!

If this amount of snow fell in New York City, I'm sure the National Guard would be deployed immediately. Why can't we get the same treatment here in what you refer to as Upstate New York.

How many buildings need to collapse and lives be ruined before you send much needed help our way?

