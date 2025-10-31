It looks like winter is ready to make its grand entrance in Central New York.

When Will the First Snowfall Hit Boonville?

Boonville could see the first snowflakes of the season as early as tonight (Halloween Night). According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, rain showers are expected to turn to a mix of rain and snow overnight, with temperatures dipping to around 30 degrees. While little to no accumulation is expected this time around, it’s the first official taste of what’s likely to be a long, snowy season ahead for the North Country.

Saturday will stay mostly cloudy with highs near 44 and just a slight chance of more mixed showers in the morning. By Saturday night, another round of light rain or snow could brush through before lows tumble into the mid-20s. Then early next week, the pattern turns active again: rain and snow chances pop back up Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s and lows near freezing. In other words, the snow globe’s starting to shake.

A Town That Knows Snow Better Than Anyone

If you live in Boonville, that first flurry might not seem like a big deal. After all, this is a town that knows snow better than just about anywhere in New York State. As Flack Broadcasting recently reported, Boonville made headlines last winter after breaking 200 inches of snowfall for the first time in over 15 years. The area officially hit 213.4 inches by February 18th, 2025, with totals now climbing past 221 inches. That’s the most since the 2008–2009 season where Boonville logged a 213.1 inches.

The Snow Globe Starts to Shake Again

After years of milder winters where even 100 inches felt like a stretch, this weekend’s flakes feel like a nostalgic reminder of what life in Boonville used to be, and maybe, what’s coming back.

