The Boonville-Oneida County Fair is gearing up for an unforgettable grandstand concert in 2026, and they want YOU to help pick the headliner.

Voting is open until October 15th, so don't miss your chance to shape the entertainment for one heck of a summer concert. The options include five legendary country artists:

READ MORE: Where To Trunk-or-Treat In Central New York October 2025

Sara Evans

Born in Boonville, Missouri, Sara Evans is a multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter. With five #1 singles and over six million albums sold. She's known for hits like "Born to Fly" and "A Little Bit Stronger," Evans has been a staple in country music since the late 1990s.

Aaron Tippin

Aaron Tippin is a record producer known for his patriotic anthems and working-class themes. His debut single, "You've Got to Stand for Something," became a popular anthem during the Gulf War. With a career spanning over three decades, Tippin has remained a steadfast figure in country music.

Diamond Rio

Formed in 1982, Diamond Rio is a band from Nashville, Tennessee. Known for their vocal harmonies and varied instrumentation, they've achieved multiple #1 hits, including "Meet in the Middle" and "One More Day." The band has been recognized with several awards, including a Grammy for Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album.

Neal McCoy

Neal McCoy is a country music singer known for his energetic performances and string of hits in the 1990s. With multiple platinum albums and Top Ten hits like "No Doubt About It" and "Wink," McCoy has been a mainstay in country music. Beyond his music career, he's also known for his philanthropic efforts and daily broadcasts of the Pledge of Allegiance. Neal McCoy

George Birge

George Birge is a rising star. Formerly part of the duo Waterloo Revival, Birge has embarked on a solo career with hits like "Mind on You" and "Cowboy Songs."

Where To Vote

The Boonville-Oneida County Fair will take place from July 28th through August 2nd 2026. Don't miss your chance to shape the entertainment lineup by casting your vote before October 15th. Click here to vote.

Parking with Personality: Camden Seniors Take the Spots Camden High School seniors are kicking off their final year with a splash of color and creativity. The student parking lot has transformed into a canvas, with each senior leaving their mark through painted parking spots that showcase personality, school pride, and plenty of artistry. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams