If your idea of a perfect Saturday morning involves coffee, books, and a cozy community vibe, mark your calendar.

On August 2nd, Romance in CNY is hosting its Pages with Passion Book Swap at Stride Coffee, located at 2 Campion Road in New Hartford. Everyone is invited. This charming, laid-back event is perfect for readers of all ages. Whether you're a die-hard romance reader, just getting into fiction, or have kids who love picture books, there’s something for everyone. The best part is that it’s completely free to attend.

Understanding the Swap: How It Works

Here’s how it works: bring at least one adult fiction or children’s book to swap. You’ll be able to browse a wide variety of romance and children’s books, courtesy of Romance in CNY’s Little Free Library (Charter #189868). If you don't have anything to trade, don’t worry — they’ll have extras on hand. And kids can take as many children’s books as they’d like, no swapping required.

Beyond Books: Coffee, Treats, and Fun Activities

While you're thumbing through new titles, treat yourself to handcrafted drinks from Stride Coffee and sweet treats from Always Sonny Baked Goods. There’ll even be a bookmark coloring station for the kids and Book Bingo for grownups with prizes, of course.

Whether you're looking to refresh your bookshelf, meet other readers, or just enjoy a relaxing morning out, the Pages with Passion Convention is a warm and welcoming way to do it. Come swap stories (and paperbacks) with fellow book lovers. No RSVP needed — just show up, sip, and swap.

