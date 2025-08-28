During the Boilermaker 15K Road Race, a registered runner had an unexpected encounter with a deer that resulted in injuries.

Thankfully, the woman has fully recovered and has already returned to running, showing incredible resilience.

While respecting her privacy, she asked the Boilermaker committee to share her heartfelt thanks with everyone who helped during the incident. She is especially grateful to the fellow runners who stopped to assist her on the course, the EMS and medical teams who provided fast and professional care, and the entire Boilermaker community for their support and concern.

The rare incident happened near the Valley View Golf Course, roughly midway through the course, where wooded areas line parts of the road.

Spectators say the deer darted out suddenly from the trees and collided with the runner, knocking them to the ground.

While unusual, animal encounters during outdoor races are not entirely unheard of, especially in areas where courses pass through natural habitats.

First Boilermaker Race

This was her first time participating in the Boilermaker, and as she is not a local resident, the experience was all the more memorable.

The Boilermaker organization extends an open invitation to her and her family to come back to Utica and experience the race in full, in what they hope will be a positive and fulfilling way.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable moments that can occur during outdoor events—but also of the remarkable community spirit that defines the Boilermaker, where runners, volunteers, and supporters come together to help one another.

We are thrilled to know that she has recovered and look forward to welcoming her back to Utica for a complete and joyful Boilermaker experience.

