Another Restaurant Abruptly Closes in Central New York
Another restaurant bites the dust in Central New York, abruptly closing its doors after only three years in business.
If national chains are struggling to survive in today's economy, what chance do local businesses have? Especially in the Empire State where the taxes are high and the laws are plentiful.
Fewer neighborhoods will be eating good in 2025. Applebee's announced the closings of dozens of restaurants across the country in 2024.
Red Lobster filed bankruptcy earlier this year and closed nearly 100 restaurants across the country, including 10 in New York. Luckily the Red Lobster location in New Hartford wasn't affected and remains open.
Unique Restaurant Closes in CNY After 3 Years
Syracuse is losing a local restaurant.
Board & Bar Charcuterie opened on West Water Street in Syracuse in June 2021. Three years later the unique restaurant abruptly closed. Over the Labor Day weekend the owners posted they would be closed permanently on social media.
"We are so thankful for the continued support over the years and are grateful for all the relationships made along the way. Though closing is bittersweet for us, we are excited to focus on our other elements of our life."
Board & Bar offered up a relaxing atmosphere with drinks and all kinds of different charcuterie board options.
