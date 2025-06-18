If you're looking to escape and eat at something straight out of a fairy tale this summer, the Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls, New York should be at the top of your list.

Where Is the Blueberry Treehouse Farm?

Tucked away on a u-pick blueberry farm just 15 minutes from East Aurora and about 30 minutes from Buffalo, this whimsical, one-of-a-kind café just reopened for the season on June 6th.

"The Blueberry Treehouse Farm serves small bites, like charcuterie and s’mores boards, along with paninis and artisan pizzas named after trees. Its cafe also offers drinks ranging from blueberry lemonade to blueberry moscato."

What Makes It So Magical?

The Blueberry Treehouse Farm is quite literally a treehouse, built up among the trees. It's only open from early June through the end of October, so your window to visit is short but oh-so-sweet. As its name suggests, “It’s like a life-sized fairy village,” as New York Upstate put it, complete with spiral staircases, shady mushroom-like umbrellas, and an open-air deck that hosts live music every Friday and Saturday night.

What’s on the Menu?

On the menu you’ll find shareable boards (yes, there’s a s’mores board), crispy artisan pizzas named after trees, and summery drinks like blueberry lemonade and even blueberry moscato. You order at the bar, grab a seat where you like, and just enjoy the vibe—dogs welcome, of course.

Yelp reviewers rave about the dog-friendly atmosphere, kid-approved playground, and as one visitor put it, “Berry good times in the trees!” No reservations are needed. Just show up, bring your appetite, and prepare for a dinner you won’t forget under the tree canopy.

To check current hours, peek at the live music schedule, or plan your visit, head to Blueberry Treehouse Farm’s official site or Facebook page.

