Police Asking for Public's Help After Fatal Pedestrian Accident in New Hartford

The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public's help following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian near Sangertown Square Mall.

Police say the accident happened at approximately 5:20 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, on Seneca Turnpike. The incident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries.

Police Looking for Driver of Blue SUV

As investigators continue working to piece together what happened, they're asking the public to help identify the driver of a blue SUV seen in the area around the time of the accident.

Police want to speak with the person behind the wheel. Investigators believe the driver may have information that could help them better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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They're also asking anyone who witnessed the accident, or remembers seeing the blue SUV traveling along Seneca Turnpike around that time, to come forward.

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Investigation Remains Ongoing

Police say the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature at this time. However, the investigation is still underway as officers work to gather additional information.

Even if you didn't see the accident happen, investigators say any information about the vehicle or what you may have observed in the area could be helpful.

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How to Contact New Hartford Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111.

Police are reminding the public that even details that may seem small or insignificant could help investigators as they work to determine exactly what happened.