A Kids’ Favorite is Coming to the New York State Fair

Get ready, little ones — and parents, too — because a kid-favorite is coming to the New York State Fair.

The lineup already has something for everyone—from country and classic rock to Kidz Bop—the excitement keeps growing.

Blippi at New York State Fair

Blippi — the wildly popular, orange-and-blue-wearing YouTube star — is making a special stop in Syracuse with his brand new live show, Blippi: Join the Band Tour!

Mark your calendars for Monday, August 26 at 1 p.m. — because that’s when the Blippi fun takes over Chevy Court inside the Fairgrounds. And yes, this high-energy, music-filled show is perfect for dancing, singing, and all-around silliness.

“Last year, 15,000 enthusiastic fairgoers packed into Chevy Court to dance and sing, and I can’t wait to see what this year’s performance has in store," said Fair Director Julie LaFave.

If your kids are obsessed with Blippi (and let’s be honest, you probably know all the songs too), this is one stop you don’t want to miss.

The best part? Like all entertainment at the Fair, the show is free with your fair admission.

So grab your little fans, get those orange glasses ready, and get ready to rock out with Blippi at the Great New York State Fair!

Free Fair Concerts

39 national recording acts performed in Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024.

The big moment belonged to country star Megan Moroney, who came this close to breaking Lainey Wilson’s record for the biggest crowd in Fair history. A massive 47,000 fans packed Suburban Park — making it the second largest concert the Fair has ever seen.

2025 NYS Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

