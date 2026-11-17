Billy Currington Kicks Off 2027 Concert Season at Beak & Skiff

If you're already thinking about summer concerts in 2027, here's another one to add to your calendar.

We're still in 2026, but concert announcements are already rolling in, and Beak & Skiff in Lafayette is getting things started with a big country name.

Billy Currington will headline the 2027 Beak & Skiff Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 23, 2027.

If you've seen Billy Currington in concert, you know there will be plenty of familiar songs to sing along to. He's behind hits like "Good Directions," "People Are Crazy," "Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer" and "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right." Sounds like a pretty good way to spend a summer night in the orchard!

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A New Way to Get Closer to the Music

Beak & Skiff is also introducing something new for 2027. It's called the Orchard Club, and it's designed to get fans closer to the stage.

The Orchard Club gives you access to a dedicated general admission area right in front of the stage. Space is limited, but you'll also have your own entrance, so you can get inside faster and won't have to fight the crowds to find a great spot.

That's a nice option if you'd rather spend more time enjoying the show and less time trying to find somewhere to stand.

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When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, November 19 at 10 AM. General public tickets will be available Friday, November 20 at 10 AM.

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This is just the beginning of the 2027 Beak & Skiff Summer Concert Series. More artists and show announcements are expected, so there should be plenty more reasons to head to Lafayette next summer.

Billy Currington isn't the only country artist making plans for 2027. There are already several other country concerts announced for next year. Check out the gallery below and start planning your summer concert calendar!