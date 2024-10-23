7 More Big Lots Stores Close in New York, Bringing Total to 19
Big Lots keeps closing stores. 7 more locations in New York will be shutting down, bringing the total to 19.
The list of closures continues to grow after the company lost millions of dollars over the last year, $205 million in the first quarter alone.
Sales totaled $1.009 billion, over 10% less than the first quarter of 2023.
Big Lots Closings in New York
The Empire State is home to 55 Big Lots locations, including 5 in Central New York after the New Hartford store was put on the chopping block.
Utica
Rome
New Hartford - Going out of Business
Hamilton
Liverpool
Oswego
More New York Closings
Add seven more New York locations to the growing list of store closures.
NEW - Bay Shore: 1851 Sunrise Hwy
Binghamton: 10 Glenwood Ave
Buffalo (Linden Corners): 2276 Delaware Ave
Buffalo (Sloan): 698 S Ogden St
Canandaigua: 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129
Carle Place: 260 Voice Rd
Centereach: 231 Centereach Mall
NEW - Geneva: 785 Canandaigua Rd
NEW - Hicksville: 275 S. Broadway
NEW - Irondequoit: 525 Titus Ave
Ithaca: 2309 N Triphammer Rd
NEW - Kingston: 1375 Ulster Ave
NEW - Middletown: 400 Route 211
New Hartford: 4645 Commercial Dr
Plattsburgh: 316 Cornelia St
Poughkeepsie: 43 Burnett Blvd
Queensbury: 751 Upper Glen St
Troy: 120 Hoosick St
NEW - Wappingers Falls: 1574 Route 9
It looks like nearly 550 stores will close before all is said and done, which is about 40% of Big Lots locations across the country. Will one be in Central New York? Only time will tell.
