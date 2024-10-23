7 More Big Lots Stores Close in New York, Bringing Total to 19

Big Lots keeps closing stores. 7 more locations in New York will be shutting down, bringing the total to 19.

The list of closures continues to grow after the company lost millions of dollars over the last year, $205 million in the first quarter alone.

Sales totaled $1.009 billion, over 10% less than the first quarter of 2023.

Big Lots Closings in New York

The Empire State is home to 55 Big Lots locations, including 5 in Central New York after the New Hartford store was put on the chopping block.

Utica

Rome

New Hartford - Going out of Business

Hamilton

Liverpool

Oswego

More New York Closings

Add seven more New York locations to the growing list of store closures.

NEW - Bay Shore: 1851 Sunrise Hwy

Binghamton: 10 Glenwood Ave

Buffalo (Linden Corners): 2276 Delaware Ave

Buffalo (Sloan): 698 S Ogden St

Canandaigua: 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129

Carle Place: 260 Voice Rd

Centereach: 231 Centereach Mall

NEW - Geneva: 785 Canandaigua Rd

NEW - Hicksville: 275 S. Broadway

NEW - Irondequoit: 525 Titus Ave

Ithaca: 2309 N Triphammer Rd

NEW - Kingston: 1375 Ulster Ave

NEW - Middletown: 400 Route 211

New Hartford: 4645 Commercial Dr

Plattsburgh: 316 Cornelia St

Poughkeepsie: 43 Burnett Blvd

Queensbury: 751 Upper Glen St

Troy: 120 Hoosick St

NEW - Wappingers Falls: 1574 Route 9

It looks like nearly 550 stores will close before all is said and done, which is about 40% of Big Lots locations across the country. Will one be in Central New York? Only time will tell.

