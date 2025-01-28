A trouble retail giant may not be saved after all.

Hundreds of store leases are up for sale nationwide, including all 49 in New York State.

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy last September after losing millions of dollars in 2024, $205 million in the first quarter alone.

Sales totaled $1.009 billion, over 10% less than the first quarter of 2023.

Last Minute Deals Saves 100s of Stores

The company planned to sell everything, but a last minute deal with Gordon Brothers saved hundreds of stores from closing.

But Big Lots looks to still be in big trouble.

More than 450 store leases are up for sale nationwide including all 49 in New York State.

The new company has asked the courts to give it until April 7 to decide which stores will remain open.

New York Leases for Sale

All 49 leases in New York are up for sale including Utica and Rome.

Amsterdam

Auburn

Brockport

Buffalo

Chaffee

Clifton Park

Collins

Copiague

Cortland

Dansville

Depew

Dunkirk

East Rochester

Elmira

Granville

Greenwich

Hamburg

Hamilton

Hicksville

Holbrook

Jamestown

Kingston

Liverpool

Lockport

Malone

Massena

Mattydale

Newburgh

Niagara Falls

Olean

Ontario

Oswego

Painted Post

Palatine Bridge

Potsdam

Pulaski

Rochester

Rome

Saugerties

Tonawanda

Utica

Vestal

Wappingers Falls

Watertown

West Babylon

West Seneca

See the complete list of store leases at Gordon Brothers.

