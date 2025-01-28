Troubled Retail Giant Selling Hundreds of Store Leases, All 49 in New York State
A trouble retail giant may not be saved after all.
Hundreds of store leases are up for sale nationwide, including all 49 in New York State.
Big Lots filed for bankruptcy last September after losing millions of dollars in 2024, $205 million in the first quarter alone.
Sales totaled $1.009 billion, over 10% less than the first quarter of 2023.
Last Minute Deals Saves 100s of Stores
The company planned to sell everything, but a last minute deal with Gordon Brothers saved hundreds of stores from closing.
But Big Lots looks to still be in big trouble.
More than 450 store leases are up for sale nationwide including all 49 in New York State.
The new company has asked the courts to give it until April 7 to decide which stores will remain open.
New York Leases for Sale
All 49 leases in New York are up for sale including Utica and Rome.
Amsterdam
Auburn
Brockport
Buffalo
Chaffee
Clifton Park
Collins
Copiague
Cortland
Dansville
Depew
Dunkirk
East Rochester
Elmira
Granville
Greenwich
Hamburg
Hamilton
Hicksville
Holbrook
Jamestown
Kingston
Liverpool
Lockport
Malone
Massena
Mattydale
Newburgh
Niagara Falls
Olean
Ontario
Oswego
Painted Post
Palatine Bridge
Potsdam
Pulaski
Rochester
Rome
Saugerties
Tonawanda
Utica
Vestal
Wappingers Falls
Watertown
West Babylon
West Seneca
See the complete list of store leases at Gordon Brothers.
