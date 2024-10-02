Big Lots Getting Smaller! More Stores Closures, 2 In New York
Say goodbye to Big Lots. More stores are closing including two in New York.
The list of closures continues to grow after the company lost millions of dollars over the last year, $205 million in the first quarter alone.
Sales totaled $1.009 billion, over 10% less than the first quarter of 2023.
Big Lots Closings in New York
The Empire State is home to 64 Big Lots locations, including 6 in Central New York.
Utica
Rome
New Hartford - Going out of Business
Hamilton
Liverpool
Oswego
The company announced 80 store closings in 27 states this past July, including 3 in New York.
Less than a month later 7 more New York locations were on the chopping block.
More New York Closings
Add two more New York locations to the growing list of 47 more store closures. The latest shuts downs are spread across 25 states.
NEW - Binghamton: 10 Glenwood Ave
Buffalo (Linden Corners): 2276 Delaware Ave
Buffalo (Sloan): 698 S Ogden St
Canandaigua: 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129
Carle Place: 260 Voice Rd
Centereach: 231 Centereach Mall
Ithaca: 2309 N Triphammer Rd
New Hartford: 4645 Commercial Dr
Plattsburgh: 316 Cornelia St
Poughkeepsie: 43 Burnett Blvd
Queensbury: 751 Upper Glen St
NEW - Troy: 120 Hoosick St
It looks like nearly 550 stores will close before all is said and done, which is about 40% of Big Lots locations across the country. Will one be in Central New York? Only time will tell.
