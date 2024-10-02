Big Lots Getting Smaller! More Stores Closures, 2 In New York

Big Lots Getting Smaller! More Stores Closures, 2 In New York

Credit - Getty Images/Think Stock/Canva

Say goodbye to Big Lots. More stores are closing including two in New York.

The list of closures continues to grow after the company lost millions of dollars over the last year, $205 million in the first quarter alone.

Sales totaled $1.009 billion, over 10% less than the first quarter of 2023.

Credit - Think Stock/Canva
loading...

Big Lots Closings in New York

The Empire State is home to 64 Big Lots locations, including 6 in Central New York.

Utica
Rome
New Hartford - Going out of Business
Hamilton
Liverpool
Oswego

READ MORE: Big Lots Closing 3 New York Stores

The company announced 80 store closings in 27 states this past July, including 3 in New York.

Less than a month later 7 more New York locations were on the chopping block.

READ MORE: Big Lots Closing More Stores, 10 in New York

Credit - Getty Images/Think Stock
loading...

More New York Closings

Add two more New York locations to the growing list of 47 more store closures. The latest shuts downs are spread across 25 states.

NEW - Binghamton: 10 Glenwood Ave
Buffalo (Linden Corners): 2276 Delaware Ave
Buffalo (Sloan): 698 S Ogden St
Canandaigua: 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129
Carle Place: 260 Voice Rd
Centereach: 231 Centereach Mall
Ithaca: 2309 N Triphammer Rd
New Hartford: 4645 Commercial Dr
Plattsburgh: 316 Cornelia St
Poughkeepsie: 43 Burnett Blvd
Queensbury: 751 Upper Glen St
NEW - Troy: 120 Hoosick St

It looks like nearly 550 stores will close before all is said and done, which is about 40% of Big Lots locations across the country. Will one be in Central New York? Only time will tell.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

13 Restaurants & Businesses That Closed in 2023

Retirement and consolidation are just some of the reasons we've lost several restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2023.

Here are 13 locations that are no more.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: closing, Utica News
Categories: TSM

More From 96.9 WOUR