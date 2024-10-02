Big Lots Getting Smaller! More Stores Closures, 2 In New York

Say goodbye to Big Lots. More stores are closing including two in New York.

The list of closures continues to grow after the company lost millions of dollars over the last year, $205 million in the first quarter alone.

Sales totaled $1.009 billion, over 10% less than the first quarter of 2023.

Big Lots Closings in New York

The Empire State is home to 64 Big Lots locations, including 6 in Central New York.

Utica

Rome

New Hartford - Going out of Business

Hamilton

Liverpool

Oswego

The company announced 80 store closings in 27 states this past July, including 3 in New York.

Less than a month later 7 more New York locations were on the chopping block.

More New York Closings

Add two more New York locations to the growing list of 47 more store closures. The latest shuts downs are spread across 25 states.

NEW - Binghamton: 10 Glenwood Ave

Buffalo (Linden Corners): 2276 Delaware Ave

Buffalo (Sloan): 698 S Ogden St

Canandaigua: 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129

Carle Place: 260 Voice Rd

Centereach: 231 Centereach Mall

Ithaca: 2309 N Triphammer Rd

New Hartford: 4645 Commercial Dr

Plattsburgh: 316 Cornelia St

Poughkeepsie: 43 Burnett Blvd

Queensbury: 751 Upper Glen St

NEW - Troy: 120 Hoosick St

It looks like nearly 550 stores will close before all is said and done, which is about 40% of Big Lots locations across the country. Will one be in Central New York? Only time will tell.

