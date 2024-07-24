Big Lots Closing Over 80 Stores, 3 in New York
Big Lots is getting smaller. The company plans to close more than 80 stores in 27 states. 3 of them in New York.
It has been a brutal few years for restaurants and businesses. National chains have been forced to close their doors and another is being added to the growing list.
Big Lots reported a net loss of $205.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. Sales totaled $1.009 billion, over 10% less than the first quarter of 2023.
"While we made substantial progress on improving our business operations in Q1, we missed our sales goals due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items," said Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots.
Most Stores Rounding Corner
The good news is 70% of the 1,389 locations in 48 states are rounding the corner. But there are still a significant number of underperforming locations. "We are working hard to address," said Thorn.
Some of those stores will be shut down. Although there has been no official word from Big Lots, many have "closing this location" banners on their web pages.
It looks like 89 stores in 27 states will soon be no more.
The Empire State is home to 64 locations, including 6 in Central New York.
Utica
Rome
New Hartford
Hamilton
Liverpool
Oswego
3 New York Big Lots Closing
Luckily none of the Central New York stores will close. The three closing are in upstate and the city.
Carle Place in Nassau County
Centereach in Suffolk County
Queensbury in Warren County
It’s unclear when the stores will close.
