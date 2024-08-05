Big Lots Closing More Stores, 10 in New York

Bye-bye, Big Lots. More stores are closing including one in Central New York.

Big Lots reported a net loss of $205.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. Sales totaled $1.009 billion, over 10% less than the first quarter of 2023.

"While we made substantial progress on improving our business operations in Q1, we missed our sales goals due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items," said Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots.

Big Lots Closings in New York

The Empire State is home to 64 locations, including 6 in Central New York. Soon it'll be one less, with one among the latest to shut down.

Utica
Rome
New Hartford
Hamilton
Liverpool
Oswego

More New York Closings

The company announced 3 closings in New York in July. But that number has grown. In addition to Carle Place, Centereach and Queensbury, Big Lots will close up shop in 7 more locations, including the one on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

Buffalo (Linden Corners): 2276 Delaware Ave
Buffalo (Sloan): 698 S Ogden St
Canandaigua: 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129
Carle Place: 260 Voice Rd
Centereach: 231 Centereach Mall
Ithaca: 2309 N Triphammer Rd
New Hartford: 4645 Commercial Dr
Plattsburgh: 316 Cornelia St
Poughkeepsie: 43 Burnett Blvd
Queensbury: 751 Upper Glen St

