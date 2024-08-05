Big Lots Closing More Stores, 10 in New York

Bye-bye, Big Lots. More stores are closing including one in Central New York.

Big Lots reported a net loss of $205.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. Sales totaled $1.009 billion, over 10% less than the first quarter of 2023.

"While we made substantial progress on improving our business operations in Q1, we missed our sales goals due largely to a continued pullback in consumer spending by our core customers, particularly in high ticket discretionary items," said Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots.

Credit - Think Stock/Canva Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

Big Lots Closings in New York

The Empire State is home to 64 locations, including 6 in Central New York. Soon it'll be one less, with one among the latest to shut down.

Utica

Rome

New Hartford

Hamilton

Liverpool

Oswego

Credit - Getty Images/Think Stock/Canva Credit - Getty Images/Think Stock/Canva loading...

More New York Closings

The company announced 3 closings in New York in July. But that number has grown. In addition to Carle Place, Centereach and Queensbury, Big Lots will close up shop in 7 more locations, including the one on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

Buffalo (Linden Corners): 2276 Delaware Ave

Buffalo (Sloan): 698 S Ogden St

Canandaigua: 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129

Carle Place: 260 Voice Rd

Centereach: 231 Centereach Mall

Ithaca: 2309 N Triphammer Rd

New Hartford: 4645 Commercial Dr

Plattsburgh: 316 Cornelia St

Poughkeepsie: 43 Burnett Blvd

Queensbury: 751 Upper Glen St

