Best Amphitheater in the Country… Again

For the second year in a row, New York State is home to the best amphitheater in the country — and it’s not even close.

The honor goes to Bethel Woods, a place that’s celebrating years of doing what it calls “the place where peace happens.”

More Than Just a Concert Venue

This isn’t your average summer concert stop. Bethel Woods sits on the historic grounds of the 1969 Woodstock festival, and it still carries that same spirit of music, connection, and creativity decades later.

It’s a nonprofit cultural center with a pretty simple mission at its core: music and the arts can actually make the world better.

That idea shows up everywhere on the property, from concerts to hands-on arts programming for the community.

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A Full Experience on 1,000 Acres

The campus itself is massive — about 1,000 acres of rolling, green space in Bethel, NY. At the center is the Pavilion Stage amphitheater, which seats around 16,000 people.

There’s also an intimate indoor Event Gallery, a large campground with more than 500 sites, and a full Conservatory and Studios space dedicated to arts education.

It’s the kind of place where you can catch a major concert one night and stumble into a creative workshop the next day.

Photo courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Photo courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts loading...

Why People Keep Coming Back

It’s not just about the lineup — it’s the atmosphere. The setting, the history, and the feeling that you’re standing in a place where something bigger than just a show happened.

READ MORE: Luke Bryan Finds Out Just How “Country” New York Can Be at Bethel Woods

Clearly, fans and critics agree: Bethel Woods is still setting the bar for amphitheaters across the country.

Photo courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Photo courtesy of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts loading...

2026 Concert Lineup

A long list of entertainment is planned this summer. There's everything from music in every genre to comedians.

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Ann Wilson: In My Voice – Friday, May 29, 2026

HARDY – Saturday, May 30, 2026

Darius Rucker – Thursday, June 11, 2026

John Pizzarelli – Friday, June 12, 2026J

\ames Taylor – Thursday, June 18, 2026

Yacht Rock Revue – Saturday, June 20, 2026

Joe Bonamassa – Friday, June 26, 2026

Dark Star Orchestra – Saturday, June 27, 2026

Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge – Sunday, June 28, 2026

Paul Simon – Friday, July 3, 2026

Santana & The Doobie Brothers – Saturday, July 4, 2026

Tim McGraw – Thursday, July 9, 2026

Lindsey Stirling – Friday, July 10, 2026

Buju Banton & Stephen Marley – Sunday, July 12, 2026

TOTO, Christopher Cross, & The Romantics – Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Jason Aldean – Saturday, July 18, 2026

The Beach Boys – Friday, July 24, 2026

Billy Strings – Friday, July 31 & Saturday, August 1, 2026

Matisyahu – Sunday, August 2, 2026

Jeff Dunham & Gabriel Iglesias – Saturday, August 8, 2026

Turnpike Troubadours – Saturday, August 15, 2026

Outlaw Music Festival (Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow) – Saturday, August 29, 2026

Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration – Sunday, August 30, 2026

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Monday, August 31, 2026

Alabama Shakes & Mavis Staples – Friday, September 4, 2026

John Fogerty & Steve Winwood – Sunday, September 13, 2026

See all 10 of the best amphitheaters in the country at USA Today.