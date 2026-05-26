Bethel Woods Reclaims Title as Best Amphitheater in the U.S.
Best Amphitheater in the Country… Again
For the second year in a row, New York State is home to the best amphitheater in the country — and it’s not even close.
The honor goes to Bethel Woods, a place that’s celebrating years of doing what it calls “the place where peace happens.”
More Than Just a Concert Venue
This isn’t your average summer concert stop. Bethel Woods sits on the historic grounds of the 1969 Woodstock festival, and it still carries that same spirit of music, connection, and creativity decades later.
It’s a nonprofit cultural center with a pretty simple mission at its core: music and the arts can actually make the world better.
That idea shows up everywhere on the property, from concerts to hands-on arts programming for the community.
A Full Experience on 1,000 Acres
The campus itself is massive — about 1,000 acres of rolling, green space in Bethel, NY. At the center is the Pavilion Stage amphitheater, which seats around 16,000 people.
There’s also an intimate indoor Event Gallery, a large campground with more than 500 sites, and a full Conservatory and Studios space dedicated to arts education.
It’s the kind of place where you can catch a major concert one night and stumble into a creative workshop the next day.
Why People Keep Coming Back
It’s not just about the lineup — it’s the atmosphere. The setting, the history, and the feeling that you’re standing in a place where something bigger than just a show happened.
READ MORE: Luke Bryan Finds Out Just How “Country” New York Can Be at Bethel Woods
Clearly, fans and critics agree: Bethel Woods is still setting the bar for amphitheaters across the country.
2026 Concert Lineup
A long list of entertainment is planned this summer. There's everything from music in every genre to comedians.
Ann Wilson: In My Voice – Friday, May 29, 2026
HARDY – Saturday, May 30, 2026
Darius Rucker – Thursday, June 11, 2026
John Pizzarelli – Friday, June 12, 2026J
\ames Taylor – Thursday, June 18, 2026
Yacht Rock Revue – Saturday, June 20, 2026
Joe Bonamassa – Friday, June 26, 2026
Dark Star Orchestra – Saturday, June 27, 2026
Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge – Sunday, June 28, 2026
Paul Simon – Friday, July 3, 2026
Santana & The Doobie Brothers – Saturday, July 4, 2026
Tim McGraw – Thursday, July 9, 2026
Lindsey Stirling – Friday, July 10, 2026
Buju Banton & Stephen Marley – Sunday, July 12, 2026
TOTO, Christopher Cross, & The Romantics – Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Jason Aldean – Saturday, July 18, 2026
The Beach Boys – Friday, July 24, 2026
Billy Strings – Friday, July 31 & Saturday, August 1, 2026
Matisyahu – Sunday, August 2, 2026
Jeff Dunham & Gabriel Iglesias – Saturday, August 8, 2026
Turnpike Troubadours – Saturday, August 15, 2026
Outlaw Music Festival (Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow) – Saturday, August 29, 2026
Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration – Sunday, August 30, 2026
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Monday, August 31, 2026
Alabama Shakes & Mavis Staples – Friday, September 4, 2026
John Fogerty & Steve Winwood – Sunday, September 13, 2026
See all 10 of the best amphitheaters in the country at USA Today.
Country Concerts in New York for 2026
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams