The ‘Best Town To Live In’ In New York Is Far From Upstate

When you think of the best towns in New York State, you might think ones across Upstate and Central New York. However, that may not be the case.

MSN recently published an article titled "The best town to live in in each state, based on data." Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools. Using that data, they were able to determine quite a few things.

While Americans opt to move for a variety of reasons, December 2024 data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that many are heading to one region: the southern U.S. The area gained nearly 1.8 million new residents in 2024, a 1.4% increase from the year prior."

So even though they are leaving the North East, where in New York is considered the best?

The Best Town In New York According To Data Is...

According to their data, the title goes to Great Neck Gardens. This is located out of New York City:

- Population: 1,258

- Location: Suburb of New York City, NY

- National rank: 10 Thanks to its location on Long Island, Great Neck Gardens is an easy commute to New York City. But the town offers a much more relaxed pace than the Big Apple, while still boasting great places to visit like Steppingstone Park, which overlooks Long Island Sound."

Have you ever even heard of this town? Have you ever been there? Let us know on our station app.

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams