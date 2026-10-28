Two New York Airports Named Among the Best Small Airports in America

Big airports like JFK and LaGuardia can be a headache. Long lines, crowds, and trying to figure out where you're supposed to go can make you need a vacation before you even get on the plane.

That's why smaller airports can be such a great alternative. And New York has two that just earned national bragging rights.

Move over, big-city airports. Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma has been named the best small airport in America for 2026.

Located about 50 miles from Midtown Manhattan, MacArthur gives travelers another option besides battling the crowds at New York City's major airports.

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The airport has been climbing the rankings for years, placing third in 2024 and second in 2025 before finally reaching No. 1 this year.

Airlines serving MacArthur include Southwest, JetBlue, Breeze, Frontier, Avelo, and Cape Air.

Travelers can also take advantage of convenient parking, an improved baggage claim area, and a ground transportation center that makes getting to rental cars and other transportation easier.

Rochester is back on the list for the fourth consecutive year, finishing ninth in the 2026 rankings. That's four years in a row that ROC has made the country's top 10.

Rochester is one of our favorite airports to fly out of in Upstate New York. Parking is affordable and convenient; there aren't long TSA lines or overwhelming crowds, and the employees are friendly. We weren't stuck waiting forever for our luggage, either.

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Honestly, when you're traveling, those little things make a BIG difference. You want to start your trip relaxed, not already exhausted from getting through the airport.

Small Airports Can Make a Big Difference

Depending on where you're headed, flying out of a smaller airport can mean less stress and an easier start to your vacation.

Sometimes, the best part of a trip is getting there without the airport drama.

Check out the best small airports in the country at 10best.usatoday.com.