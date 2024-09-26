Oh My Gourd! New York Pumpkin Patch 1 of 10 Best in the Country

Oh my gourd! One New York pumpkin patch is among the best in the country.

Fall is all about changing leaves, apple orchards, and pumpkin picking. One of the top places to pick is in the Empire State.

#8 Kelder's Farm - Kerhonkson, New York

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson, New York has more than 30 attractions for family-friendly fun, making it the 8th best pumpkin patch in the country, an honor the farm has received the last two years.

The farm is located near Poughkeepsie and offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience for the whole family during the Fall Harvest Celebration.

There are apple and candy cannons, apple picking, mini golf, and a corn maze. Visitors can even try milking a cow.

World's Largest Garden Gnome

Kelder's Farm is also home to the original World’s Largest Garden Gnome.

So, if you stop by, don't forget to take a picture.

Step Inside Kelder's Farm

Step inside Kelder's Farm to see all the fun the whole family can enjoy during the fall season and mark your calendars for a visit.

