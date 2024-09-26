Oh My Gourd! New York Pumpkin Patch 1 of 10 Best in the Country
Oh my gourd! One New York pumpkin patch is among the best in the country.
Fall is all about changing leaves, apple orchards, and pumpkin picking. One of the top places to pick is in the Empire State.
#8 Kelder's Farm - Kerhonkson, New York
Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson, New York has more than 30 attractions for family-friendly fun, making it the 8th best pumpkin patch in the country, an honor the farm has received the last two years.
READ MORE: NY Farmer Grows Award Winning 2000 Pound Pumpkin
The farm is located near Poughkeepsie and offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience for the whole family during the Fall Harvest Celebration.
There are apple and candy cannons, apple picking, mini golf, and a corn maze. Visitors can even try milking a cow.
World's Largest Garden Gnome
Kelder's Farm is also home to the original World’s Largest Garden Gnome.
So, if you stop by, don't forget to take a picture.
READ MORE: 32 Unique Pumpkin Patches to Check Out in NY State
Step Inside Kelder's Farm
Step inside Kelder's Farm to see all the fun the whole family can enjoy during the fall season and mark your calendars for a visit.
Oh My Gourd! NY Pumpkin Farm Named Best in Country
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
See all 10 of USA Today's Best Pumpkin Patches in the country.
8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams