Oh my gourd! One New York pumpkin patch is among the best in the country.

Fall is all about changing leaves, apple orchards, and pumpkin picking. One of the top places to pick is in the Empire State.

#9 Kelder's Farm

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson, New York, has more than 35 attractions for family-friendly fun, making it the 9th best pumpkin patch in the country, an honor the farm has received the last several years.

Whether you're looking for the perfect photo op or a day of nonstop fun, Kelder's is a fantastic autumn destination in the Hudson Valley.

One of a Kind Outdoor Experience

The farm is located in the Hudson Valley, near Poughkeepsie, and offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience for the whole family during the Fall Harvest Celebration.

There are apple and candy cannons, apple picking, mini golf, and a corn maze. Visitors can even try milking a cow.

Kelder's Farm is also home to the original World’s Largest Garden Gnome.

So, if you stop by, don't forget to take a picture.

