If you're a thrill seeker looking for your next adrenaline rush, you don’t have to head to Orlando or California. Some of the best amusement park fun in the country can be found right here in Upstate New York.

Whether you're into high-speed roller coasters, old-school wooden rides, or family-friendly fun, one place in the Empire State is making major waves in the amusement park world.

Best New Attraction

The Bobcat, the newest roller coaster at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, has been named the Best New Attraction by the National Amusement Park Historical Association (NAPHA).

Built to give a classic wooden coaster feel with a modern twist, The Bobcat made its debut in 2024.

It reaches heights of over 55 feet and speeds of 40 MPH and has quickly become a must-ride for coaster lovers across the region, and clearly, it’s made quite the impression on fans nationwide.

Park Winners

The recognition came as part of NAPHA’s 39th annual Amusement Park and Attractions Survey, where members, many of whom have visited parks all over the world, rank their favorites in several categories.

The Bobcat earned top honors among all new attractions, giving Six Flags Great Escape a well-deserved place in the spotlight.

Other big winners in the survey included:

Favorite Theme Park: Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, TN)

Most Beautiful Park: Busch Gardens Williamsburg (Williamsburg, VA) – a title it’s held for an impressive 35 years in a row

Favorite Wooden Coaster: Phoenix at Knoebels Amusement Resort (Elysburg, PA) – 14-time winner

Favorite Steel Coaster: Millennium Force at Cedar Point (Sandusky, OH)

So whether you're looking to plan a day trip or your next summer getaway, keep Queensbury on your radar—The Bobcat is waiting!

