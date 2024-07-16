Best National Anthem Performances in History [VIDEO]

Best National Anthem Performances in History [VIDEO]

America's National Anthem, isn't an easy song to sing. Many celebrities have butchered the Star Spangled Banner, usually in front of a national audience, including Fergie who's version at an NBA game in 2018 was deemed one of the worst.

Well, move over Fergie. There may be a new contender for the most terrible, off key, rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, ever.

Ingrid Andress Bombs at Home Run Derby

The annual MLB Home Run Derby kicked off with a live performance of the National Anthem by country singer Ingrid Andress, best known for her double platinum hit "More Hearts Than Mine."

But it's her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner that has everyone talking. It was so bad, some of the players couldn't hold it in and can be seen laughing.

Best National Anthems in History

With all the focus on Andress and her horrendous version, we though we'd take a look at the number of artists who have delivered unforgettable performances of the National Anthem.

Although it'll be hard to forget Andress, and not for a good reason.

  • 7

    Cactus Cuties

    Cowboy's Stadium

    These girls are 8 to 13 years old and give a few pros a run for their money. They may not be singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl but their harmonies could have them there soon. Eat your heart out Steven Tyler. Getting show up by a bunch of kids.

  • 6

    Carrie Underwood

    Super Bowl XLIV

    Carrie Underwood is one American Idol who did remember the words to the song during her stunning rendition at the Super Bowl in 2010. She should have given Steven Tyler a few pointers before they get together for their CMT Crossroads set to air the day before the Super Bowl.

  • 5

    Faith Hill

    Super Bowl XXIV

    Faith Hill has been singing the Sunday Night Football theme for years. She also kicked off Super Bowl in 2000 with a beautiful version of the National Anthem

  • 4

    Ronnie Dunn

    2011 World Series Game 3

    Ronnie Dunn may not have opened a football game with the National Anthem, but he wowed the crowd at last year's World Series. What a voice

  • 3

    Martina McBride

    2009 AFC Championship Game

    Martina McBride has sang the National Anthem a number of times, but never at a Super Bowl. She did blow everyone away at the 2009 AFC Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe they'll consider her in the future.

  • 2

    Dixie Chicks

    Super Bowl XXXVII

    Ironically the Dixie Chicks killed The Star Spangled Banner with their harmonies at the 2003 Super Bowl. And just months later were apologizing on a London stage for their comments about former President George W Bush. The rest, as they say, is history. Those girls should have stuck to singing.

  • 1

    Whitney Houston

    Super Bowl XXV

    Whitney Houston gave one of the best performances of the National Anthem in history for the 1991 Super Bowl. Speaking of someone who should have stuck to singing. Where is Whitney now?

American Idol's first winner Kelly Clarkson has the honor at this years Super Bowl. Who do you think has given the best performance over the years?

