Best National Anthem Performances in History [VIDEO]
America's National Anthem, isn't an easy song to sing. Many celebrities have butchered the Star Spangled Banner, usually in front of a national audience, including Fergie who's version at an NBA game in 2018 was deemed one of the worst.
Well, move over Fergie. There may be a new contender for the most terrible, off key, rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, ever.
Ingrid Andress Bombs at Home Run Derby
The annual MLB Home Run Derby kicked off with a live performance of the National Anthem by country singer Ingrid Andress, best known for her double platinum hit "More Hearts Than Mine."
But it's her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner that has everyone talking. It was so bad, some of the players couldn't hold it in and can be seen laughing.
With all the focus on Andress and her horrendous version, we though we'd take a look at the number of artists who have delivered unforgettable performances of the National Anthem.
Although it'll be hard to forget Andress, and not for a good reason.
- 7
Cactus CutiesCowboy's Stadium
These girls are 8 to 13 years old and give a few pros a run for their money. They may not be singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl but their harmonies could have them there soon. Eat your heart out Steven Tyler. Getting show up by a bunch of kids.
- 6
Carrie Underwood
Super Bowl XLIV
Carrie Underwood is one American Idol who did remember the words to the song during her stunning rendition at the Super Bowl in 2010. She should have given Steven Tyler a few pointers before they get together for their CMT Crossroads set to air the day before the Super Bowl.
- 5
Faith Hill
Super Bowl XXIV
Faith Hill has been singing the Sunday Night Football theme for years. She also kicked off Super Bowl in 2000 with a beautiful version of the National Anthem
- 4
Ronnie Dunn2011 World Series Game 3
Ronnie Dunn may not have opened a football game with the National Anthem, but he wowed the crowd at last year's World Series. What a voice
- 3
Martina McBride
2009 AFC Championship Game
Martina McBride has sang the National Anthem a number of times, but never at a Super Bowl. She did blow everyone away at the 2009 AFC Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe they'll consider her in the future.
- 2
Dixie Chicks
Super Bowl XXXVII
Ironically the Dixie Chicks killed The Star Spangled Banner with their harmonies at the 2003 Super Bowl. And just months later were apologizing on a London stage for their comments about former President George W Bush. The rest, as they say, is history. Those girls should have stuck to singing.
- 1
Whitney HoustonSuper Bowl XXV
Whitney Houston gave one of the best performances of the National Anthem in history for the 1991 Super Bowl. Speaking of someone who should have stuck to singing. Where is Whitney now?