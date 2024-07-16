Best National Anthem Performances in History [VIDEO]

America's National Anthem, isn't an easy song to sing. Many celebrities have butchered the Star Spangled Banner, usually in front of a national audience, including Fergie who's version at an NBA game in 2018 was deemed one of the worst.

Well, move over Fergie. There may be a new contender for the most terrible, off key, rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, ever.

Ingrid Andress Bombs at Home Run Derby

The annual MLB Home Run Derby kicked off with a live performance of the National Anthem by country singer Ingrid Andress, best known for her double platinum hit "More Hearts Than Mine."

But it's her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner that has everyone talking. It was so bad, some of the players couldn't hold it in and can be seen laughing.

Best National Anthems in History

With all the focus on Andress and her horrendous version, we though we'd take a look at the number of artists who have delivered unforgettable performances of the National Anthem.

Although it'll be hard to forget Andress, and not for a good reason.