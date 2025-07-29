When most people think of New York, they picture the bustling streets of Manhattan, towering skyscrapers, and the nonstop energy of city life.

But beyond the urban sprawl lies a quieter, wilder side of the Empire State—one filled with forest trails, mountain peaks, and scenic overlooks. In fact, New York was just ranked the 7th best state in the country for hiking, and the numbers back it up.

The state is home to a whopping 4,416 hiking trails, with an average user rating of 4.3 stars, showing just how beloved these paths are among outdoor enthusiasts.

Adirondacks, Catskills & Finger Lakes

New York may not have any national parks, but it more than makes up for it with 180 state parks, each offering unique landscapes and countless opportunities to explore nature.

Standout hiking destinations include the Adirondack Mountains, where the High Peaks challenge even seasoned hikers, and the Catskills, which offer both rugged terrain and sweeping views without the crowds.

The Finger Lakes region is another favorite, with gorge trails, waterfalls, and tranquil lakeside paths that are perfect for a more relaxed day outdoors.

More Than a Concrete Jungle

With trails for every skill level—from family-friendly nature walks to multi-day backcountry treks—New York proves it's more than just a concrete jungle.

Whether you're escaping the city for a weekend getaway or planning a full-on hiking adventure, the state offers a trail for every type of explorer.

So grab your boots, pack your snacks, and discover why New York truly is a hiker’s hidden gem.