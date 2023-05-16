1 of Top 10 Chic Glamping Sites in the Country is in New York

There's camping and then there's glamping - a way to enjoy the great outdoors without giving up the comfort and luxury. And there's one place in New York that's among the 10 best to spend a night, or two, under the stars.

The 10 best chic glamping locations across the country include places in Tennessee, Utah, Maine, Florida, and New York.

No. 8: Naturluxe & Stars - Watkins Glen, New York

Naturluxe and Stars in Watkins Glen, New York offers a luxury resort experience that coexists with nature. The world slows down at the unique glamping destination. You can choose from a couples massage, guided horseback riding, boating excursions, and fishing charters, or just do nothing at all.

It's located next to the Watkins Glen International racetrack for a day of thrills. You can also opt to do a little wine tasting on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail or take a hike in Watkins Glen State Park.

Chic Glamping

The chic glamping tents all have a bed with a comfortable mattress, luxury bedding, a floor fan to stay cool on hot summer nights, and a reading chair to get lost in your favorite book. There's even a Safari tent with its own bathroom.

Want to learn more about how you can inhale nature and exhale with ease? Visit Naturluxeandstars.com or check them out on Facebook.

Where is the top spot to Glamp? Westgate River Ranch Resort in Florida. You can see all 10 of the Best Glamping Sites across the U.S 10best.com.

