New York’s Got the Bite: 3 of America’s Best Food Festivals Live Here!

Get ready to feast your way through New York, home to three of the country’s top food festivals!

Whether you're craving innovative bites, local delicacies, or international flavors, the Empire State has something to satisfy every foodie’s dream.

EEEEEATSCON New York is the ultimate foodie hangout in Queens, where top chefs, influencers, and food lovers come together for an unforgettable experience.

You’ll get to taste some seriously cool dishes, attend fun panel talks, and dive into interactive food experiences. Plus, with a focus on the latest trends, there are tons of sponsored collabs and a sneak peek at what's cooking in the culinary world!

Taste of Buffalo is a celebration of the city’s growing food truck and restaurant scene, with amazing New York State wines to sip on.

You’ll find all the local favorites, from beef on weck to sponge candy to the iconic Buffalo wings. Plus, it’s all for a good cause—helping raise scholarship funds for students heading into the hospitality and culinary fields.

This year's Taste of Buffalo will be held July 12-13.

Credit - Nicholas T. LoVerde/Taste of Buffalo Credit - Nicholas T. LoVerde/Taste of Buffalo loading...

Buffalo Best Specialty Food

Buffalo also had the honor of being named among the best Specialty Food Festivals for their famous wings.

#3 National Buffalo Wing Festival

The National Buffalo Wing Festival is the place to be if you love chicken wings.

Labor Day weekend in Buffalo, over 20 restaurants from across the country serve up more than 125 wing varieties. The event takes over Sahlen Field (home of the Buffalo Bisons) with live music, wing-eating contests, and even bobbing for wings in blue cheese dressing.

Plus, it’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities over the years.

Queens is also home to the best food festival in the country - the Queens Night Market for the second year in a row.

New Yorkers know that Queens is a food lover's paradise, with flavors from all around the world that turn even a subway ride into a tasty adventure.

The Queens Night Market, held weekly and seasonally, takes its inspiration from Asia’s famous open-air night markets. It’s the perfect place to enjoy street food that reflects the borough’s rich ethnic and cultural diversity—without breaking the bank.

