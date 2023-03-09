3 Cities in New York Make Top 20 Best Places to Party on St. Patrick’s Day
Looking for the perfect place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? You don't have to look far for it!
WalletHub is back out with another Top 20 list, this time helping us get our inner Irish on! They've compiled 2023's Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day, ranking the best places to party across America.
They took 15 key metrics into consideration when making their list. These include Best Weather, Irish Pubs, Costs, and even Lowest Price for a 3-Star Hotel on March 17th. Needless to say, they did the research and now you have your answers.
New York was a Hit!
Looks like you can stay within state borders this year for some of the most fun on St. Patrick's Day. Not only did 3 cities in New York State make the Top 20 list for 2023, but two were in the Top 10 and one was in the Top 5.
16 - Syracuse, NY
St. Patrick's Day Traditions - 20
Costs - 179
Safety & Accessibility - 5
9 - Buffalo, NY
St. Patrick's Day Traditions - 4
Costs - 174
Safety & Accessibility - 125
5 - New York City, NY
St. Patrick's Day Traditions - 6
Costs - 162
Safety & Accessibility - 40
Not a bad showing for a state with SO MANY proud Irish men and women. Of course, there's also all of us who just like to party it up. Can't go wrong there!
New York State obviously faired extremely well on the list. But where is the BEST place to go in America?