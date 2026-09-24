The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard located just a few minutes outside of Cooperstown earned the top spot as the Best Cidery in the United States in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Look, there is a lot of competition across the country and right here in New York State, but Fly Creek is no stranger to being top on this list. And it's based on your votes too.

This historic destination combines rich agricultural heritage with a vibrant agritourism experience.

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In fact, Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard took home the crown in 2024 for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Cidery.

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In 2025, they were named the third best cidery.

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Established in 1856, the mill features an1889 water-powered and water-hydraulic press that produces over 20,000 gallons of fresh sweet apple cider each and every fall season.

How The Winners Are Determined

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards use a multi-step process combining expert industry curation with public popular voting.

Expert Panel Nomination: A panel of travel and food experts, along with USA TODAY 10Best editors, hand-selects the initial pool of top nominees (typically around 20 contenders) for each category. These experts look for destinations that offer outstanding quality, heritage, and visitor experiences.

Public Popular Voting: Once the nominees are announced, the contest opens to the general public for online voting.

Voting Frequency: Voters are generally allowed to cast one vote per day per category over the course of a four-week voting period. This often encourages popular spots, like Fly Creek Cider Mill, to actively mobilize their visitor base, local communities, and social media followers to vote daily.

A Huge Thank You To The Community

Owners are thrilled at the opportunity to have such a supportive community.

“This recognition belongs to our dedicated staff and the generations of customers who have made Fly Creek part of their visits to the Cooperstown region. We are tremendously grateful to everyone who voted for us.” - Bill Michaels.

Fun For All

Visitors can sample a variety of craft hard ciders, apple wines, spirits, and beers produced from 100% New York State-grown apples, available in a tasting room that overlooks the peaceful millpond.

The sprawling market offers more than 150 specialty food items, including extra-sharp New York cheddar, homemade fudge, apple salsas, and signature sauces.

Fresh cider pressing is also happening right now.

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The destination features interactive attractions like the Duck Racer, gemstone mining, tractor play areas, and an on-site restaurant serving farm-fresh regional dishes.

The Fly Creek Cider Mill is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 20.

You can check out their events page for all activities at The Fly Creek Cider Mill.