One of the best Christmas towns in the country can be found in New York.

If you’re looking for a place that truly embodies the magic of the holidays, you’ll want somewhere with twinkling lights, festive parades, and hands-on holiday fun.

Imagine walking through streets filled with marching bands, decorated floats, and horse-drawn carriages while holiday music fills the air. There’s a stunning centerpiece that captures the season’s spirit, a 14-foot-tall Christmas tree made entirely of handcrafted ornaments that you can even help make yourself.

Corning Christmas

All of this is happening in Corning, New York, often called the Crystal City, which was recently named one of the best Christmas towns in the country by Timeout.

The city celebrates its connection to the glass industry spectacularly. The Corning Museum of Glass hosts a Holiday Open House with free admission, glass-making projects, cookie decorating, and a special visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Visitors can marvel at the 2,000 glass ornaments on the massive tree or create their own keepsake ornament to take home.

Parade of Lights

Downtown Corning comes alive with its annual Parade of Lights, featuring marching bands and dazzling floats, while Corning’s Sparkle event offers choral performances and magical carriage rides through the glowing streets.

If you want to extend your adventure, Watkins Glen State Park is less than an hour away. In winter, frozen waterfalls transform the park into a sparkling natural wonderland, making it the perfect stop for a quick scenic excursion.

With glass art, festive parades, twinkling lights, and nearby winter landscapes, it’s easy to see why Corning has earned its reputation as one of the country’s best Christmas towns—offering holiday magic for visitors of all ages.

